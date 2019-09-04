Yalumba asks us to Embrace the Magnificent Unknown

The work was created by Special Group Australia who won the business last year.
Wine business Yalumba has released a new brand campaign created by Special Group Australia.
After winning the business last year Special Group has been working with the iconic family-owned global brand from the Barossa to help bring to life the world class quality and inspiring truths that have driven the business for over 150 years.
“Once we heard the story of the first vine, we knew that not only did it perfectly demonstrate the brand’s philosophy but it would allow us to create something dramatic, visceral and unlike any other wines out there," says Special Group Australia ECD Julian Schreiber.
The campaign showcases Yalumba’s brand philosophy of ‘Embrace the Magnificent Unknown’.
It launches with a 60-second spot for TV, online and cinema, directed by Christopher Riggert of Finch, and voiced by acclaimed Australian actor Deborah Kennedy.
The film dramatises the planting of the first ever Yalumba vine, by founder Samuel Smith, in the middle of the night.
A moment of huge risk and even greater potential reward that would grow into Australia’s most historic family owned winery. The idea of allowing the uncertainty of nature to guide them is still a key element of all Yalumba.
“The campaign gives the audience an opportunity to connect with a timeless emotion: the ambition to do something bold," says Yalumba director of marketing and communications Nicky Gameau.
"In an extremely cluttered category, the premium wine drinker needs something they can believe in.”
The campaign is supported by print and outdoor, highlighting Yalumba’s natural approach to growing.
Credits
Creative Agency: Special Group
CEO: Lindsey Evans
Strategy Director: Dave Hartmann
Executive Creative Directors: Tom Martin, Julian Schreiber
Creatives: Josie Fox, Harry Stanford, Michael Punton
Business Lead: Michelle Braslin
Executive Producer: Paul Johnston
Producer: Emily Willis
Yalumba Executive Director - Marketing & Communications: Nicky Gameau
Yalumba Marketing Manager: Jacinta Gibson & Christine Phillips
Yalumba Brand Manager: Jessica Hill-Smith
Production Company: Finch
Director: Christopher Riggert
Executive Producer: Loren Bradley
Producer: Camilla Mazzaferro
Director of Photography: Tim Tregoning
Editor: Bernard Garry / The Editors
Post Production: Atticus / Drew Downes and Amelia Bromley
Music composition and Audio: Rumble Studios
Production company: The Pool Collective
Photographer: Ingvar Kenne
Producer: Hannah Nixon
Post Production: Cream Electric Art