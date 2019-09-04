Yalumba asks us to Embrace the Magnificent Unknown

The work was created by Special Group Australia who won the business last year.

Wine business Yalumba has released a new brand campaign created by Special Group Australia.

After winning the business last year Special Group has been working with the iconic family-owned global brand from the Barossa to help bring to life the world class quality and inspiring truths that have driven the business for over 150 years.

“Once we heard the story of the first vine, we knew that not only did it perfectly demonstrate the brand’s philosophy but it would allow us to create something dramatic, visceral and unlike any other wines out there," says Special Group Australia ECD Julian Schreiber.

The campaign showcases Yalumba’s brand philosophy of ‘Embrace the Magnificent Unknown’.

It launches with a 60-second spot for TV, online and cinema, directed by Christopher Riggert of Finch, and voiced by acclaimed Australian actor Deborah Kennedy.

The film dramatises the planting of the first ever Yalumba vine, by founder Samuel Smith, in the middle of the night.

A moment of huge risk and even greater potential reward that would grow into Australia’s most historic family owned winery. The idea of allowing the uncertainty of nature to guide them is still a key element of all Yalumba.

“The campaign gives the audience an opportunity to connect with a timeless emotion: the ambition to do something bold," says Yalumba director of marketing and communications Nicky Gameau.

"In an extremely cluttered category, the premium wine drinker needs something they can believe in.”

The campaign is supported by print and outdoor, highlighting Yalumba’s natural approach to growing.

Credits

Creative Agency: Special Group

CEO: Lindsey Evans

Strategy Director: Dave Hartmann

Executive Creative Directors: Tom Martin, Julian Schreiber

Creatives: Josie Fox, Harry Stanford, Michael Punton

Business Lead: Michelle Braslin

Executive Producer: Paul Johnston

Producer: Emily Willis

Yalumba Executive Director - Marketing & Communications: Nicky Gameau

Yalumba Marketing Manager: Jacinta Gibson & Christine Phillips

Yalumba Brand Manager: Jessica Hill-Smith

Production Company: Finch

Director: Christopher Riggert

Executive Producer: Loren Bradley

Producer: Camilla Mazzaferro

Director of Photography: Tim Tregoning

Editor: Bernard Garry / The Editors

Post Production: Atticus / Drew Downes and Amelia Bromley

Music composition and Audio: Rumble Studios

Production company: The Pool Collective

Photographer: Ingvar Kenne

Producer: Hannah Nixon

Post Production: Cream Electric Art

