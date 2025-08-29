Apple ‘1984’ creator Steve Hayden has died

Steve Hayden

Steve Hayden, the advertising executive behind Apple’s “1984” Super Bowl commercial and the former global chief creative at Ogilvy, has died aged 78.

His death on Wednesday, August 27, was confirmed by family and colleagues.

Hayden rose to prominence in the 1980s while at Chiat/Day, where he co-created the now-iconic Apple ad with Lee Clow.

The campaign marked a turning point for both the brand and the industry.

He later joined BBDO as Chairman and CEO of its West Coast operations, where he retained the Apple account for more than a decade.

During that time, the agency picked up awards for work including the launch of the PowerBook.

Under his leadership, BBDO tripled in size and helped Apple reclaim its position as the world’s top personal-computer maker.

In 1994, Hayden moved to Ogilvy to lead the IBM account in what was then the largest account consolidation in advertising.

His ‘e-business’ campaign is credited with reshaping IBM’s image and driving Ogilvy’s growth.

Hayden also helped expand the agency’s brand-focused model into a 360-degree integrated communications approach.

He later oversaw creative for global brands including Dove, American Express, SAP, Kodak, Motorola and Cisco. He was also known as a skilled writer and mentor.

Ogilvy Global CEO Devika Bulchandani said Hayden was “the giant who helped make us who we are today.”

“This is truly heart breaking news,” she said.

“I feel incredibly privileged to have spent time with Steve in recent years. His monumental legacy lives on, deeply embedded in the very fabric of Ogilvy.”

Ogilvy chair Emeritus Shelly Lazarus also credited Hayden with helping Ogilvy grow into the agency it is today.

“Without him, Ogilvy would never have had the success that it had over so many years,” she said.

“Steve made it look easy. But there was brilliance behind every seemingly simple idea. And how much fun we all had together. I can’t quite believe that he’s gone.

Hayden is survived by his partner Kristy Allen and his family.

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