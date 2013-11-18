BMF co-founder Warren Brown to exit 1 hour ago
BMF creative founder Warren Brown tells AdNews that while he isn't planning to leave the industry, there's no way he's plotting to launch a new agency.
Campaigns
Maccas channels hip-hop in global Big Mac push
McDonald's launches new Big Mac campaign
Lexus mixes man and machine for its Super Bowl ad
“Machines don’t have emotions. But a rare few can inspire them.”
Wix.com brings an action-packed spot to the Super Bowl
Wix.com switches up pandas for Jason Statham in this year’s Super Bowl ad.
Opinion
Five ways brands can create content using Snapchat Spectacles
MC Partner's Matthew Wu takes AdNews behind-the-scenes on his latest Snapchat Spectacles expedition and recommends what brands can do to create interesting content.
A Marketer's Lens: Data is marketing's greatest gift... and barrier
"The ability to measure almost everything places a focus on ROI and efficiency that can stifle the risky, creative and audacious plans that deliver great marketing," says Taronga Conservation Society Australia director of marketing, Libby Hodgson.
Content has gone full circle
Content is a popular word that has come to mean many things to marketers. A brief look at the recent renaissance of content creation gives us a glimpse into the future of content marketing, argues Multi Channel Network’s Paul MacGregor.
Marketers are guilty of following, not leading: Simon Sinek 1 hour ago
A marketer’s role is to generate future business and sales, but how can they do that if they are following, not leading the trends? The Ted Talk star, author and leadership expert speaks to AdNews.
Ten taps Snapchat for I'm A Celeb launch 1 hour ago
In what's said to be an Australian television first for fans, and would have cost the network between $50k and $80k, channel Ten has launched Snapchat Lens for its I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.
Australian Open epic between Federer-Nadal draws 3.6m viewers 1 hour ago
The fairytale final between old foes Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal drew the biggest tennis TV audience in more than a decade.
News Bulletin: Facebook to favour longer content, testing ephemeral stories on main app 1 hour ago
See what's happening in media, marketing and advertising today.
Uber, Apple, Google, Airbnb slam Trump’s immigration ban 1 hour ago
Big brands, from Netflix to Airbnb, have slammed Donald Trump's immigration ban as "un-American" and "bigotry".
Global supermodel Karlie Kloss fronts new David Jones campaign 3 hours ago
TBWA Sydney and The Monkeys-owned Maud are behind the retailer's autumn/ winter campaign starring the US fashion model, alongside Jessica Gomes and Jesinta Campbell.
KFC launches its first Snap lens in Australia as part of Big Bash tie-up 2 days ago
Gold Partner of Cricket Australia, fast-food brand KFC, along with its agency Ogilvy Sydney, tapped into the millennial market by launching a buckethead Snap lens.
Advertisers were in a 'frenzy' over Nadal-Federer final 2 days ago
Australian Open finals between the Williams sisters and Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal led to a surge in short-term spot buying, says Seven's chief revenue officer Kurt Burnette.
McCann's 'A Table to End Hunger' campaign goes global 2 days ago
McCann's 'A Table to End Hunger' initiative goes global in its second year with table bookings available in Singapore and Japan.
In other news...
- Australia's Yellow Tail wine brand scores ad spot in Super Bowl 3 days ago
- Preparations underway for industry's Big Clash cricket charity match 3 days ago
- Publicis Groupe taps creative chief Sadoun to succeed Lévy 3 days ago
- News Bulletin: MediaCom wins Uber; Snapchat seeks big ad deals; Daily Mail's flat results 3 days ago
- Young Guns: JWT senior account manager, Rose Dwyer 3 days ago
- Movers and Shakers: Soundcloud, NAB, Host, Lavender 3 days ago
- Case Study: REA Group and Oracle Marketing Cloud 3 days ago
- AdNews TV: Tackling churn and people development: Mindshare chief of talent 4 days ago
- From zero to local hero: Stan CEO shares secrets of SVOD's rapid rise 5 days ago
- Lavender hires David Lucas and TBWA’s Mark Cimarosti 5 days ago
- Darren Spiller joins Host as first chief creative officer 5 days ago
- Ditch the Queen this Australia Day, says lobby group 5 days ago
- Marketing will become a place of borderless creativity 5 days ago
- Maccas builds giant Big Mac for Australia Day 5 days ago
- Cards Against Humanity mimics Spotify by offering Obama a job 5 days ago
- MKR viewers top grocery spending among reality TV audiences 5 days ago
- News Bulletin: Droga5 London wins Danone creative; R/GA chosen for Hyundai N launch 5 days ago
- FFA launches new brand for A-League and W-League 5 days ago
- Fairfax won’t cull weekday papers ‘for years’, despite reports 5 days ago
- Industry Profile: We Are Social MD, Suzie Shaw 5 days ago
- Ten scores 20% lift in premium revenue as Big Bash sets new records 6 days ago
- Dads and daughters star in new Barbie campaign 6 days ago
- News Bulletin: Jake Mitchell joins Stan; Crikey publisher joins ABC; Yahoo acquisition delayed 6 days ago
- Time Inc buys ad tech company Adelphic 6 days ago
- New York Times set to open Sydney office led by Damien Cave 6 days ago
- Cummins&Partners Melbourne picks up CSR Sugar 6 days ago