Out of home industry reports record revenue in 2016 12 hours ago
Outdoor media is gearing up for a "game changing" year as better data makes it more targeted than ever.
Mastercard serves up 'Happy Slam' campaign
Mastercard and McCann channel Pharrell's Happy in the first campaign of three year deal for the Australian Open
A water fight and an exploding car – Ultra Tune is back
Ultra Tune’s controversial “latex ladies” have a made a return in a new campaign from the brand. How long will it take for the ads to be banned this time?
HCF continues brand evolution with New Year campaign
Did you know a higher level of Brits swim than us Aussies?
MLA's bold ad shows marketing with purpose
MLA's non-Australia Day ad reminds us that advertising can have a higher purpose, says AdNews editor Rosie Baker.
Could fake news revive traditional media?
If we can no longer trust the mainstream media to provide news, brands have an incredible opportunity to own a slice of the fourth estate, says Sarah Mitchell.
Changing programmatic landscape forces ad tech to reevaluate SSP offerings
Matomy EVP of media Gil Klein says get prepared to say to sayonara to pure-play publishing platforms and hello to individual users in 2017.
Virgin Mobile CEO David Scribner exits for Sensis role 11 hours ago
Former marketing and CEO or Virgin Mobile is leaving the telco to take on a role leading the directories business.
Zenith retains 20th Century Fox in global review 15 hours ago
Following an exhaustive global review by parent company 21st Century Fox, which started 18 months ago, AdNews can confirm the Publicis Media agency has come out on top.
HP Australia marketer Darren Needham-Walker exits for global role 15 hours ago
HP, which sits with media agency PHD, has bid farewell to its Sydney-based head of marketing, Darren Needham-Walker.
Brands catch on to #SaltBae 15 hours ago
The first meme of 2017 has exploded onto the internet, with #SaltBae making headlines and stealing hearts around the world. And of course, brands are here to seize the day and tap into the viral sensation.
Apple to take on Netflix with its own original content 17 hours ago
Watch out Netflix: Apple is rumoured to be investing in its own original video content.
Discrimination against men in advertising ends in 2017 17 hours ago
Advertisers need to be aware of how far they are taking jokes. AdNews caught up with ASB CEO Fiona Jolly to see what impact a recent ruling will have on the industry.
News Bulletin: American Apparel brand will live on; Amazon's wireless moves; Rubicon to sell? 17 hours ago
In news today: Post-CEO scandal and filing for bankruptcy, American Apparel says brand will live on; Rubicon to sell? And Amazon's wireless moves.
AdNews TV: Introducing our People and Culture video series 18 hours ago
Introducing our three-part video series looking at people and culture across the advertising and media industry. How do agencies tackle recruitment, talent retention and building culture within agencies?
Blackwood Seven to launch 'revolutionary' marketing tech in Australia 18 hours ago
“If you take our platform and put it into a media agency you could save 40% to 50% of all staff.". Tech co plans to introduce its automated media buying and planning platform to Australia.
