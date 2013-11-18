IAG taps leading global ad executive to fill group CMO role

IAG taps leading global ad executive to fill group CMO role 15 hours ago

Former Saatchi and Saatchi New York CEO Brent Smart has left the ad industry to take up a new group CMO role at insurer IAG.
KFC goes golden in first Super Bowl ad

The Coen Brothers are directing a Super Bowl spot for the first time in nearly 15 years.

After returning to Australia, Blood UTD's David Smith has helped create this awesome campaign that showcases gritty netball at its very best.

Programmatic: victim or villain of the transparency debate?

Is programmatic a victim of strained agency-advertiser relations or a cause? Programmatic Media director Stephen Wright argues it can be both.
A Marketer's Lens: We need a better way of nurturing and celebrating big ideas

We are heading into a future where marketers will need the head of an engineer and the heart of a poet but what it really boils down to, argues Adam Ballesty, is the power of the idea.
Five ways brands can create content using Snapchat Spectacles

MC Partner's Matthew Wu takes AdNews behind-the-scenes on his latest Snapchat Spectacles expedition and recommends what brands can do to create interesting content.

WPP AUNZ launches crisis management arm 14 hours ago

WPP AUNZ launches crisis management arm

WPP AUNZ's agencies, DT and Cannings, have joined forced to create a crisis management unit to help brands with reputation recovery plans, for the digital age.
News Bulletin: REA's Libby Minogue joins IAB; Unlockd ramps up; OOH's growth 20 hours ago

News Bulletin: REA's Libby Minogue joins IAB; Unlockd ramps up; OOH's growth

In news: OOH still on the up; Matt Von der Muhll moves to London with Unlockd and REA Group executive GM of media and marketing, Libby Minogue joins IAB.
Telstra, CommBank and ANZ top list of Australia's most valuable brands 20 hours ago

Telstra, CommBank and ANZ top list of Australia's most valuable brands

Woolworths and Apple slip down the ladder and Lego has replaced Disney as the world’s most powerful brand.
Married At First Sight grows audience as rivals shed viewers 21 hours ago

Married At First Sight grows audience as rivals shed viewers

In the second night of the ratings year, Nine's Married At First Sight had an early victory, gaining audience share from Seven's My Kitchen Rules and Ten's I'm A Celebrity.
Snapchat's new ad platform allows brands to manage campaigns in-house 21 hours ago

Snapchat's new ad platform allows brands to manage campaigns in-house

Snapchat's new ad platform allows brands to bring campaign management in-house in a move that has drawn comparisons with Facebook's ad strategy.
Atomic 212 hires first ECD as it ‘aggressively’ pushes into creative 21 hours ago

Atomic 212 hires first ECD as it ‘aggressively’ pushes into creative

Atomic 212 is “aggressively” building out its creative offering with the hire of its first ECD - UK creative, Jonas Lembke.
What are Australia's Top 50 agencies? 22 hours ago

What are Australia's Top 50 agencies?

The AdNews Agency Rankings for 2016 are being revealed next week.
AdNews TV: Delivering happiness through culture: Clemenger head of people yesterday

AdNews TV: Delivering happiness through culture: Clemenger head of people

In the final episode of our three-part series on people and culture in the industry Clemenger BBDO's head of people and culture Clinton Parr talks about delivering happiness to those around him – whether that’s in his personal life or his work life.
