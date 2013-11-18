IAG taps leading global ad executive to fill group CMO role 15 hours ago
Former Saatchi and Saatchi New York CEO Brent Smart has left the ad industry to take up a new group CMO role at insurer IAG.
KFC releases first Super Bowl ad
KFC goes golden in first Super Bowl ad
Mercedes-Benz and Coen brothers' Super Bowl debut
The Coen Brothers are directing a Super Bowl spot for the first time in nearly 15 years.
Netball Australia launches edgy campaign to promote new season
After returning to Australia, Blood UTD's David Smith has helped create this awesome campaign that showcases gritty netball at its very best.
Programmatic: victim or villain of the transparency debate?
Is programmatic a victim of strained agency-advertiser relations or a cause? Programmatic Media director Stephen Wright argues it can be both.
A Marketer's Lens: We need a better way of nurturing and celebrating big ideas
We are heading into a future where marketers will need the head of an engineer and the heart of a poet but what it really boils down to, argues Adam Ballesty, is the power of the idea.
Five ways brands can create content using Snapchat Spectacles
MC Partner's Matthew Wu takes AdNews behind-the-scenes on his latest Snapchat Spectacles expedition and recommends what brands can do to create interesting content.
WPP AUNZ launches crisis management arm 14 hours ago
WPP AUNZ's agencies, DT and Cannings, have joined forced to create a crisis management unit to help brands with reputation recovery plans, for the digital age.
One thing marketers can learn from POTUS 45 Sponsored
A Cheeto-coloured wind of change blew, barely ruffling the fox pelt stapled atop president Trump’s head, but on closer inspection it was a wind of change that was subtler, long overdue and dearly needed.
News Bulletin: REA's Libby Minogue joins IAB; Unlockd ramps up; OOH's growth 20 hours ago
In news: OOH still on the up; Matt Von der Muhll moves to London with Unlockd and REA Group executive GM of media and marketing, Libby Minogue joins IAB.
Telstra, CommBank and ANZ top list of Australia's most valuable brands 20 hours ago
Woolworths and Apple slip down the ladder and Lego has replaced Disney as the world’s most powerful brand.
Married At First Sight grows audience as rivals shed viewers 21 hours ago
In the second night of the ratings year, Nine's Married At First Sight had an early victory, gaining audience share from Seven's My Kitchen Rules and Ten's I'm A Celebrity.
Snapchat's new ad platform allows brands to manage campaigns in-house 21 hours ago
Snapchat's new ad platform allows brands to bring campaign management in-house in a move that has drawn comparisons with Facebook's ad strategy.
Atomic 212 hires first ECD as it ‘aggressively’ pushes into creative 21 hours ago
Atomic 212 is “aggressively” building out its creative offering with the hire of its first ECD - UK creative, Jonas Lembke.
What are Australia's Top 50 agencies? 22 hours ago
The AdNews Agency Rankings for 2016 are being revealed next week.
AdNews TV: Delivering happiness through culture: Clemenger head of people yesterday
In the final episode of our three-part series on people and culture in the industry Clemenger BBDO's head of people and culture Clinton Parr talks about delivering happiness to those around him – whether that’s in his personal life or his work life.
