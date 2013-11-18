BMF co-founder Warren Brown to exit

BMF creative founder Warren Brown tells AdNews that while he isn't planning to leave the industry, there's no way he's plotting to launch a new agency.
McDonald's launches new Big Mac campaign

“Machines don’t have emotions. But a rare few can inspire them.”

Wix.com switches up pandas for Jason Statham in this year’s Super Bowl ad.

MC Partners account director, Matthew Wu
Five ways brands can create content using Snapchat Spectacles

MC Partner's Matthew Wu takes AdNews behind-the-scenes on his latest Snapchat Spectacles expedition and recommends what brands can do to create interesting content.
Taronga Conservation Society Australia director of marketing, Libby Hodgson
A Marketer's Lens: Data is marketing's greatest gift... and barrier

"The ability to measure almost everything places a focus on ROI and efficiency that can stifle the risky, creative and audacious plans that deliver great marketing," says Taronga Conservation Society Australia director of marketing, Libby Hodgson.
Paul MacGregor, Multi Channel Network
Content has gone full circle

Content is a popular word that has come to mean many things to marketers. A brief look at the recent renaissance of content creation gives us a glimpse into the future of content marketing, argues Multi Channel Network’s Paul MacGregor.

Marketers are guilty of following, not leading: Simon Sinek

A marketer’s role is to generate future business and sales, but how can they do that if they are following, not leading the trends? The Ted Talk star, author and leadership expert speaks to AdNews.
Ten taps Snapchat for I'm A Celeb launch

In what's said to be an Australian television first for fans, and would have cost the network between $50k and $80k, channel Ten has launched Snapchat Lens for its I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.
Australian Open epic between Federer-Nadal draws 3.6m viewers

The fairytale final between old foes Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal drew the biggest tennis TV audience in more than a decade.
News Bulletin: Facebook to favour longer content, testing ephemeral stories on main app

See what's happening in media, marketing and advertising today.
Uber, Apple, Google, Airbnb slam Trump's immigration ban

Big brands, from Netflix to Airbnb, have slammed Donald Trump's immigration ban as "un-American" and "bigotry".
Global supermodel Karlie Kloss fronts new David Jones campaign

TBWA Sydney and The Monkeys-owned Maud are behind the retailer's autumn/ winter campaign starring the US fashion model, alongside Jessica Gomes and Jesinta Campbell.
KFC launches its first Snap lens in Australia as part of Big Bash tie-up

Gold Partner of Cricket Australia, fast-food brand KFC, along with its agency Ogilvy Sydney, tapped into the millennial market by launching a buckethead Snap lens.
Advertisers were in a 'frenzy' over Nadal-Federer final

Australian Open finals between the Williams sisters and Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal led to a surge in short-term spot buying, says Seven's chief revenue officer Kurt Burnette.
McCann's 'A Table to End Hunger' campaign goes global

McCann's 'A Table to End Hunger' initiative goes global in its second year with table bookings available in Singapore and Japan.
