2016: A year in review

This year has been dramatic, globally, locally and politically. It’s been a rollercoaster in media and marketing too. Here we look at the biggest stories of 2016 and the moments likely to impact the industry next year.
Campaigns

P&O gets aspirational in first brand campaign from Bashful

P&O Cruises has launched its first creative work from creative agency Bashful, re-imagining cruise ships as actual places.

Matt Preston raises awareness for backyard drowning incidents

Royal Life Saving Australia have brought on Masterchef star Matt Preston to highlight how easy backyard drowning incidents can occur - and how they can prevented.

Banana Boat aims to educate families with a children's book

Banana Boat aims to educate families with a children's book

Banana Boat and J Walter Thompson Sydney have launched a children's book as part of a sun education campaign.

Matomy EVP of media, Gil Klein
Changing programmatic landscape forces ad tech to reevaluate SSP offerings

Matomy EVP of media Gil Klein says get prepared to say to sayonara to pure-play publishing platforms and hello to individual users in 2017.
Imagination head of technology, Jake Soper
Technology trends for 2017

"My prediction is that in 2017, brands will have to start thinking about how they treat customers who will never really be unplugged," says Imagination head of technology, Jake Soper.
Airtasker VP marketing, Simon Reynolds
From scrappy growth hacking start-up to big budget marketer

Airtasker's VP of marketing, Simon Reynolds, takes AdNews behind the burgeoning brand's marketing strategy,

'Innovate or become irrelevant' - creative predictions for 2017

'Innovate or become irrelevant' - creative predictions for 2017

From M&C Saatchi to BMF, here AdNews asks the top dogs at Australian agencies for their predictions for the industry in 2017.
'Bloodbath' or boon – 34 ad tech predictions for 2017

'Bloodbath' or boon – 34 ad tech predictions for 2017

Getting your wires around the underbelly of advertising technology is not for the faint hearted, but for those that work in the space there is lots to look forward to in 2017.
'It's going to be big' - publisher predictions for 2017

'It's going to be big' - publisher predictions for 2017

Collaboration, automation, more acquisitions and the death of fake news - top publishing dogs make industry predictions for 2017.
Consolidation, programmatic and advertising's great renaissance - media agency predictions

Consolidation, programmatic and advertising's great renaissance - media agency predictions

In 2017, we will see the consolidation of media owners, adtech, martech and agencies. Transparency will be in sharp focus and the Internet could take its first major scalp. Are we entering The First Great Advertising Renaissance?
AdNews top 10 most read opinions 2016

AdNews top 10 most read opinions 2016

With 2016 coming to a close, we've together the list of our top 10 most opinion pieces of the year.
AdNews top 10 most read news stories of 2016

AdNews top 10 most read news stories of 2016

This year has been a roller-coaster in media and marketing, from AdNews breaking the Dentsu overbilling scandal to Mark Ritson continuing to rant about digital - check out the most read stories on AdNews.
Top 10 Aussie ads of 2016

Top 10 Aussie ads of 2016

This is the AdNews pick of the best Australian ads in 2016. Some are shocking, some controversial, some absurd. But all are brilliant.
AdNews top 10 most read industry profiles 2016

AdNews top 10 most read industry profiles 2016

Our Industry Profile takes a weekly look at some of the professionals working across the advertising, ad tech, marketing and media sector in Australia. Here we look at the most read profiles of 2016.
Top 10 global ads of 2016

Top 10 global ads of 2016

It's been a good year for global creativity. From wiener hot dogs and a fashion film to a brutal blood scene.
