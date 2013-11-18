Darren Spiller joins Host as first chief creative officer

Darren Spiller joins Host as first chief creative officer yesterday

"What I thought I would have to go half way around the world for was actually on offer in Sydney," says Darren Spiller.
Campaigns

Lexus mixes man and machine for its Super Bowl ad

“Machines don’t have emotions. But a rare few can inspire them.”

Wix.com brings an action-packed spot to the Super Bowl

Wix.com switches up pandas for Jason Statham in this year’s Super Bowl ad.

Humpty Dumpty falls off the wall in Turbo Tax’s Super Bowl ad

Humpty Dumpty sat on the wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall… Because he was doing his taxes?

Opinion

Paul MacGregor, Multi Channel Network
Content has gone full circle

Content is a popular word that has come to mean many things to marketers. A brief look at the recent renaissance of content creation gives us a glimpse into the future of content marketing, argues Multi Channel Network’s Paul MacGregor.
Mamamia podcast director, Monique Bowley
Podcast predictions for 2017

Mamamia has one of the most successful podcast networks in the country, so we asked its queen of podcasts what she thinks will be big for the space this year.
16K Agency founding partner, James Towers
What the search feature means for brands on Snapchat

Oh Snap! Will the new search function on Snapchat continue its golden era? James Towers weighs in on what it could mean for brands and marketers.

AdNews TV: Tackling churn and people development: Mindshare chief of talent yesterday

In Part 2 of our People and Culture video series, Mindshare's Kerry Field talks to AdNews editor Rosie Baker about attracting and growing young talent, hiring for roles that don't even exist yet and tackling churn.
From zero to local hero: Stan CEO shares secrets of SVOD's rapid rise yesterday

"It’s got to be one of the fastest-growing consumer brands that we’ve seen in any category in Australia from zero to nearly complete awareness". Stan turns two tomorrow.
Lavender hires David Lucas and TBWA’s Mark Cimarosti yesterday

CX agency Lavender has appointed creative heavyweights Mark Cimarosti and David Lucas as it bolsters its senior creative team.
Ditch the Queen this Australia Day, says lobby group yesterday

The Australian Republic Movement is campaigning to ditch the Queen this Australia Day.
Marketing will become a place of borderless creativity yesterday

“The lines have blurred. Technology platforms are news providers. Publishers are brands. Brands are publishers. And in the battle for eyeballs, we’re all in the entertainment business.”
Maccas builds giant Big Mac for Australia Day yesterday

Get ready Australia - Maccas is building a Big Big Mac for Australia Day in the tradition of the Big Banana and Big Pineapple.
Cards Against Humanity mimics Spotify by offering Obama a job yesterday

Obama is in need of a new job and it looks like it's not just Spotify offering him his new gig, but Cards Against Humanity too.
MKR viewers top grocery spending among reality TV audiences yesterday

Sunday night viewers of My Kitchen Rules spend more on weekly groceries than audiences of other popular reality TV shows. Check out the Top 10 list.
News Bulletin: Droga5 London wins Danone creative; R/GA chosen for Hyundai N launch yesterday

In today's news, global creative agencies have been chosen for Danone yoghurts and Hyundai's new high performance vehicle range.
In other news...

Trending