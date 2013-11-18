Independent probe clears Seven CEO Worner of 'misconduct'

Independent probe clears Seven CEO Worner of 'misconduct' yesterday

An internal investigation has cleared Seven West Media CEO Tim Worner of allegations of misconduct during and after an affair he had with former employee Amber Harrison.
Comments

Campaigns

Kia helps Melissa McCarthy become an eco-warrior

Kia helps Melissa McCarthy become an eco-warrior

Driving a Hybrid is much easier than being an eco-warrior according to Kia's Super Bowl spot.

0 0
Tom Brady makes everything look epic for Intel

Tom Brady makes everything look epic for Intel

Intel's Super Bowl ad is an interesting take on what 360 technology can do.

0 0
Audi tackles gender equality in Super Bowl spot

Audi tackles gender equality in Super Bowl spot

Progress and equal pay for women is top of Audi's priorities in its emotive Super Bowl ad.

0 0

Opinion

iProspect Australia & New Zealand CEO, Dan Kalinski
iProspect Australia & New Zealand CEO, Dan Kalinski

Future Focus: what lies ahead for brands in the digital economy?

ANZ general marketing manager, Louise Eyres
ANZ general marketing manager, Louise Eyres

A Marketer's Lens: Short-termism is bad for our businesses

"It's bad for our businesses, for marketing, for our brands, and also our marketing talent," says ANZ general marketing manager, Louise Eyres.
Stephen Wright, Programmatic Media
Stephen Wright, Programmatic Media

Programmatic: victim or villain of the transparency debate?

Is programmatic a victim of strained agency-advertiser relations or a cause? Programmatic Media director Stephen Wright argues it can be both.

The February Issue: Exclusive AdNews in print yesterday

The February Issue: Exclusive AdNews in print

Australia’s Top Agency Rankings, David Nobay, the impact of short-term thinking in marketing, a look at R/GA, GroupM’s Rob Norman, and should clients pay for pitches – all only in the February issue of AdNews.
Comments

Nova preps marketing campaign and overhauls brand to cement positioning yesterday

Nova preps marketing campaign and overhauls brand to cement positioning

Nova Entertainment has overhauled its website, apps, mobile and social assets and has kicked off a major marketing campaign as part of a new “revitalised” and refined business strategy.
Comments

The AdNews Mock Brief: Sydney's lock out laws yesterday

The AdNews Mock Brief: Sydney's lock out laws

As part of The Annual we put creative agencies to the test and asked them to come up with the best mock brief for an idea of our choice. Check out the concepts from Isobar, 1 Kent Street, Havas and more.
Comments

Xaxis boss Esther Carlsen exits for Acxiom MD role yesterday

Xaxis boss Esther Carlsen exits for Acxiom MD role

The boss of GroupM Australia's trading desk Xaxis, Esther Carlsen, has left the business for an MD role at data tech powerhouse Acxiom, AdNews can reveal.
Comments

Movers and Shakers: Todd Sampson, Clemenger, Nova, BMF yesterday

Movers and Shakers: Todd Sampson, Clemenger, Nova, BMF

In this weeks Movers and Shakers, Al Crawford to exit Clemenger Sydney, Todd Sampson exits Leo Burnett and Atomic 212 hires first ECD
Comments

Seven West Media board member Sheila McGregor resigns yesterday

Seven West Media board member Sheila McGregor resigns

Seven West Media board member Sheila McGregor resigned the day before an investigation cleared CEO Tim Worner of misconduct.
Comments

Industry Profile: DataXu country manager Matthew Joyce yesterday

Industry Profile: DataXu country manager Matthew Joyce

We talk math and emotion with this Westworld and Hendricks-loving exec. Joyce, who's still dreaming of playing in the NBA, also lets us in on his somewhat nomadic lifestyle.
Comments

Australia lands in third in Gunn Report; New Zealand rises up the ranks yesterday

Australia lands in third in Gunn Report; New Zealand rises up the ranks

The Gunn Report has revealed the most award agencies of 2016.
Comments

Judges revealed as Agency of the Year Awards hits record entries yesterday

Judges revealed as Agency of the Year Awards hits record entries

Almost 100 of the industry’s top brass from clients and agencies including McDonald's CMO Jenni Dill and David Nobay are set to judge the AdNews Agency of the Year Awards in the coming weeks.
Comments

In other news...

Trending