2016: A year in review 2 weeks ago
This year has been dramatic, globally, locally and politically. It’s been a rollercoaster in media and marketing too. Here we look at the biggest stories of 2016 and the moments likely to impact the industry next year.
Campaigns
P&O gets aspirational in first brand campaign from Bashful
P&O Cruises has launched its first creative work from creative agency Bashful, re-imagining cruise ships as actual places.
Matt Preston raises awareness for backyard drowning incidents
Royal Life Saving Australia have brought on Masterchef star Matt Preston to highlight how easy backyard drowning incidents can occur - and how they can prevented.
Banana Boat aims to educate families with a children's book
Banana Boat and J Walter Thompson Sydney have launched a children's book as part of a sun education campaign.
Opinion
Changing programmatic landscape forces ad tech to reevaluate SSP offerings
Matomy EVP of media Gil Klein says get prepared to say to sayonara to pure-play publishing platforms and hello to individual users in 2017.
Technology trends for 2017
"My prediction is that in 2017, brands will have to start thinking about how they treat customers who will never really be unplugged," says Imagination head of technology, Jake Soper.
From scrappy growth hacking start-up to big budget marketer
Airtasker's VP of marketing, Simon Reynolds, takes AdNews behind the burgeoning brand's marketing strategy,
'Innovate or become irrelevant' - creative predictions for 2017 2 weeks ago
From M&C Saatchi to BMF, here AdNews asks the top dogs at Australian agencies for their predictions for the industry in 2017.
'Bloodbath' or boon – 34 ad tech predictions for 2017 2 weeks ago
Getting your wires around the underbelly of advertising technology is not for the faint hearted, but for those that work in the space there is lots to look forward to in 2017.
'It's going to be big' - publisher predictions for 2017 last week
Collaboration, automation, more acquisitions and the death of fake news - top publishing dogs make industry predictions for 2017.
Consolidation, programmatic and advertising's great renaissance - media agency predictions 2 weeks ago
In 2017, we will see the consolidation of media owners, adtech, martech and agencies. Transparency will be in sharp focus and the Internet could take its first major scalp. Are we entering The First Great Advertising Renaissance?
AdNews top 10 most read opinions 2016 last week
With 2016 coming to a close, we've together the list of our top 10 most opinion pieces of the year.
AdNews top 10 most read news stories of 2016 last week
This year has been a roller-coaster in media and marketing, from AdNews breaking the Dentsu overbilling scandal to Mark Ritson continuing to rant about digital - check out the most read stories on AdNews.
Top 10 Aussie ads of 2016 2 weeks ago
This is the AdNews pick of the best Australian ads in 2016. Some are shocking, some controversial, some absurd. But all are brilliant.
AdNews top 10 most read industry profiles 2016 last week
Our Industry Profile takes a weekly look at some of the professionals working across the advertising, ad tech, marketing and media sector in Australia. Here we look at the most read profiles of 2016.
Top 10 global ads of 2016 2 weeks ago
It's been a good year for global creativity. From wiener hot dogs and a fashion film to a brutal blood scene.
In other news...
- Top 10 buzzwords of 2016 last week
- AdNews top 10 most read Young Gun profiles of 2016 last week
- Starcom wins Fiat Chrysler media business in global review last week
- Vodafone splits from Cummins&Partners, on hunt for new creative last week
- Mediavest wins Kraft Heinz media account last week
- Mars to hand media buying to MediaCom after global review last week
- Seven West Media calls inquiry into Worner sex scandal last week
- Young Guns: Bauer luxury brand manager, Pete Harrison last week
- Media agency bosses slam AMAA exodus as 'foolhardy' and 'hypocritical' last week
- NSW Government mocked for ‘pathetic’ portrayal of Sydney’s nightlife last week
- Final nail in the coffin for AMAA as PacMags pulls out of audit last week
- FFA confirms massive $346 million Fox Sports deal last week
- Industry Profile: AdRoll marketing director, Cat Prestipino last week
- Mindshare wins Ikea media account last week
- Fishwick grilled in court over Ambient Advertising collapse last week
- Coca-Cola welcomes summer with an animated influencer campaign last week
- News Bulletin: GPY&R wins San Churro creative last week
- Seven West Media backs Tim Worner to continue last week
- Seven West Media boss embroiled in sex scandal last week
- The end of the AMAA? NewLifeMedia pulls figures from audit last week
- Fox Sports tipped to win $200m A-League rights deal last week
- Facebook reveals Instant Articles misreporting issue 2 weeks ago
- AdNews top 10 most read campaigns of 2016 2 weeks ago
- Creative agency gender imbalance 'terrible', study finds 2 weeks ago
- Ambient Advertising investigation heads to court 2 weeks ago
- Salesforce leverages Krux to enhance digital marketing product 2 weeks ago