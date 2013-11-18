The February Issue: Exclusive AdNews in print

The February Issue: Exclusive AdNews in print 3 days ago

Australia’s Top Agency Rankings, David Nobay, the impact of short-term thinking in marketing, a look at R/GA, GroupM’s Rob Norman, and should clients pay for pitches – all only in the February issue of AdNews.
Kia helps Melissa McCarthy become an eco-warrior

Driving a Hybrid is much easier than being an eco-warrior according to Kia's Super Bowl spot.

Tom Brady makes everything look epic for Intel

Intel's Super Bowl ad is an interesting take on what 360 technology can do.

Audi tackles gender equality in Super Bowl spot

Progress and equal pay for women is top of Audi's priorities in its emotive Super Bowl ad.

The Right Fit CEO and founder, Taryn Williams
AANA’s #ad ruling should be just the start

The hashtag #ad needs to be fleshed out more for it to be fair and effective, says Taryn Williams, founder and CEO of The Right Fit.
iProspect Australia & New Zealand CEO, Dan Kalinski
Future Focus: what lies ahead for brands in the digital economy?

ANZ general marketing manager, Louise Eyres
A Marketer's Lens: Short-termism is bad for our businesses

"It's bad for our businesses, for marketing, for our brands, and also our marketing talent," says ANZ general marketing manager, Louise Eyres.

News Bulletin: 'Godfather of ad tech' joins IAB; AppNexus' Dave Osborn to return to US 57 minutes ago

In news: The final part of Bauer's digital transformation is now complete; well-known ad tech exec exits Australia and Jonas Jaanimagi has resurfaced.
The AdNews Mock Brief: Sydney's lock out laws 3 days ago

As part of The Annual we put creative agencies to the test and asked them to come up with the best mock brief for an idea of our choice. Check out the concepts from Isobar, 1 Kent Street, Havas and more.
Industry Profile: DataXu country manager Matthew Joyce 2 days ago

We talk math and emotion with this Westworld and Hendricks-loving exec. Joyce, who's still dreaming of playing in the NBA, also lets us in on his somewhat nomadic lifestyle.
Seven West Media board member Sheila McGregor resigns 2 days ago

Seven West Media board member Sheila McGregor resigned the day before an investigation cleared CEO Tim Worner of misconduct.
Australia lands in third in Gunn Report; New Zealand rises up the ranks 2 days ago

The Gunn Report has revealed the most award agencies of 2016.
Independent probe clears Seven CEO Worner of 'misconduct' 3 days ago

An internal investigation has cleared Seven West Media CEO Tim Worner of allegations of misconduct during and after an affair he had with former employee Amber Harrison.
Movers and Shakers: Todd Sampson, Clemenger, Nova, BMF 3 days ago

In this weeks Movers and Shakers, Al Crawford to exit Clemenger Sydney, Todd Sampson exits Leo Burnett and Atomic 212 hires first ECD
Xaxis boss Esther Carlsen exits for Acxiom MD role 3 days ago

The boss of GroupM Australia's trading desk Xaxis, Esther Carlsen, has left the business for an MD role at data tech powerhouse Acxiom, AdNews can reveal.
Nova preps marketing campaign and overhauls brand to cement positioning 3 days ago

Nova Entertainment has overhauled its website, apps, mobile and social assets and has kicked off a major marketing campaign as part of a new “revitalised” and refined business strategy.
