Movers and Shakers: News Corp, Vodafone, Omnicom

A New Year means new jobs, from News Corp to Amazon, here are the industry movers this week.
Campaigns

No more Super Bowl party poopers with Joe Flacco

Professional football player Joe Flacco is helping to get the party started in the latest Pepsi Tostitos Super Bowl campaign.

Adidas goes against the grain

Celebrate individuality and creativity, live unconventionally, says Adidas.

Fuze Tea to takeover Coke Sign

The iconic Coca-Cola billboard will feature a new brand.

Opinion

Edge managing partner Fergus Stoddart
Top 10 content marketing predictions for 2017

Edge managing partner, Fergus Stoddart, tells us his 2017 predictions "as we launch into another frenetic year of content marketing".
Fox Sports head of marketing, brand & social, Chris Gross
A Marketer's Lens: Don't grumble over challenges

"A major change to the Facebook algorithm can make us feel frustrated, defeated or cheated. But, algorithms are not some secret sauce from the future," says Fox Sports head of marketing, Chris Gross.
OohMedia CMO Michaela Chan
Top 10 tips on nailing interactive OOH advertising

"Don't try to force users to jump through hoops to interact with your brand", and other must knows from OohMedia's CMO Michaela Chan.

Brands get behind Mardi Gras

Get your glitter ready because the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is nearly upon us and brands, from Facebook to Airbnb, are showing their support for the annual celebration.
Another top exec exits Allianz

Not only did Allianz bid farewell to its agency MercerBell and senior marketer Dominic Brandon in 2016 - but it appears its chief market manager also quietly exited the business.
Dentsu launches investment arm Amplifi in New Zealand

Richard Pook will lead investment and media partnerships in New Zealand. Also, iProspect has set up a consulting division that helps clients get the most out of their data and technology for marketing.
ACES awards finalists revealed

Val Morgan has announced the ACES finalists for 2017 finalists, with work from Clemenger BBDO Melbourne, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett Melbourne, The Monkeys, BMF, J. Walter Thompson, TKT Sydney and Cummins&Partners making the list.
News Bulletin: Bed brand trolls Trump; Carrie Bickmore joins SCA; Telstra marketer joins Datarati

In news today: An American bedding brand is encouraging Trump to get off Twitter and get some sleep, Carrie Bickmore is returning to radio and ex-Bauer boss joins King Content.
The AdNews Mock Brief: Life in a post-Trump world

As part of The Annual we put creative agencies to the test and asked them to come up with the best mock brief for an idea of our choice. See the work from Cummins&Partners, GPY&R, 303MullenLowe and more.
Young Guns: Exponential Interactive head of mobile, Nicole Liebmann

For our Young Guns profile this week, we chat with Exponential Interactive head of mobile, Nicole Liebmann about Trump, travel and saving her sister's life.
Dentsu Japan's disgraced digital arm committed more errors to fewer clients

An internal investigation into Dentsu Japan's digital search unit found 150% more billing and reporting errors than initially feared, but this affected fewer clients and had a smaller financial impact.
Unilever continues battle against stereotyping

Unilever is calling for business leaders to back eradicating stereotypes, following its decision to move away from using typecast gender images in its brand marketing last year.
