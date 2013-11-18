Snapchat refutes claims it misrepresented metrics ahead of IPO

A lawsuit filed by a former employee could derail Snap Inc's $25 billion IPO.
Cadbury kicks off Easter countdown

It may only be January but Cadbury wants you to know Easter is here. At least in the advertising world, that is.

Finance is easy - just ask ANZ

ANZ believes finance is easy and is using people undertaking tricky tasks while explaining the bank’s products to prove it.

Officeworks paints picture of student’s school journey

Officeworks paints picture of student’s school journey

Officeworks is getting students back to school by highlighting the journey children's take from kindergarten to their year 12 final exam.

Matomy EVP of media, Gil Klein
Changing programmatic landscape forces ad tech to reevaluate SSP offerings

Matomy EVP of media Gil Klein says get prepared to say to sayonara to pure-play publishing platforms and hello to individual users in 2017.
Imagination head of technology, Jake Soper
Technology trends for 2017

"My prediction is that in 2017, brands will have to start thinking about how they treat customers who will never really be unplugged," says Imagination head of technology, Jake Soper.
Airtasker VP marketing, Simon Reynolds
From scrappy growth hacking start-up to big budget marketer

Airtasker's VP of marketing, Simon Reynolds, takes AdNews behind the burgeoning brand's marketing strategy,

Big Bash dominates TV ratings in first week of the year 20 hours ago

Big Bash dominates TV ratings in first week of the year

Which network scooped the overall prime time channel share and what were the top 20 shows during the first week of 2017?
News Bulletin: ABC chair contenders; Industry's thirst for affiliate; What shows win in the US? 22 hours ago

News Bulletin: ABC chair contenders; Industry's thirst for affiliate; What shows win in the US?

In news today: Ten promises a “US sitcom star; a shock jock and an AFL legend" for I'm a Celeb; Good news for affiliate marketing and what TV shows make the cut at major American broadcast co?
SCA submits to frosty ratings, Rove & Sam axed from breakfast 3 days ago

SCA submits to frosty ratings, Rove & Sam axed from breakfast

SCA is moving Rove & Sam to a late night spot and is instead backing a new comedy duo to help it climb back up the breakfast ratings.
Airtasker taken to court over ad campaign 5 days ago

Airtasker taken to court over ad campaign

Freelancer.com is suing Airtasker for the breach of confidence and misuse of confidential information, after its marketing manager moved to the local services marketplace, taking with him the idea for its latest ad campaign.
Twitter continues live sports stream push, secures PGA Tour 3 days ago

Twitter continues live sports stream push, secures PGA Tour

Twitter continues to make big moves in the sports streaming space, securing rights to the PGA Tour.
Mark Ritson and Adam Ferrier square off in millennial showdown 5 days ago

Mark Ritson and Adam Ferrier square off in millennial showdown

The age-old battle over the relevance of millennials has kicked off between two industry heavy weights - outspoken lecturer Mark Ritson and Cummins&Partners partner Adam Ferrier.
Naked Australia as normal, despite NYC office woes 4 days ago

Naked Australia as normal, despite NYC office woes

Following reports that Naked Communication's New York office is set to close, its Australian parent company Enero Group has spoken to AdNews.
News Bulletin: Maltesers' Braille billboard; Adobe/TubeMogul job changes underway 3 days ago

News Bulletin: Maltesers' Braille billboard; Adobe/TubeMogul job changes underway

Post Adobe's TubeMogul buy fellow Aussie Stephen Hunt is now director of sales West Coast at Adobe; Tribe poaches from Pedestrian and Maltesers uses ‘chocolate’ braille on UK billboard.
Young Guns: Fairfax account director, Taylor-Lee George 3 days ago

Young Guns: Fairfax account director, Taylor-Lee George

Our Young Guns profile takes a weekly look at some of the buzzing young talent under 30s across the advertising, ad tech, marketing and media sector in Australia.
