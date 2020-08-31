Foxtel signs English international cricket

The Foxtel Group today announced a multi-year agreement with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to bring English international cricket to Australian fans.

The deal starts with Australia’s T20 and One Day International Tour of England Saturday, September 5.

The ECB agreement covers 12 international tours to be played in England from 2020 to 2023 including appearances by Australia, India and South Africa.

Foxtel already has agreements with Cricket Australia, Cricket South Africa and the Indian Cricket Board of Control.

“After a break of almost six months, it will be great to see Australia’s cricket team back in action on Fox Sports against the old foe," says Fox Sports executive director Steve Crawley.

“Anytime Australia and England face-off, the series comes with a special mix of history and anticipation. The T-20 and ODI series will see Australian stars like David Warner, Steve Smith and Pat Cummins come up against World Cup hero Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton, one of the rising stars of English cricket. It’s going to be an action-packed fortnight of the very best international cricket.

“We are excited that all the T-20 and ODI action on Fox Sports will feature an outstanding commentary team featuring former England captains Mike Atherton and Nasser Hussain along with Michael Holding and our very own Shane Warne.”

