Mindshare's Australian cricket AI Monty gets global recognition

Mindshare Sydney's cricket AI Monty has been ranked first in the WARC Media 100, a global ranking of the most awarded campaigns.

Monty, billed as the greatest cricketing mind, was built in collaboration with Foxtel, Fox Sports and Google.

The win sees Mindshare Sydney catapulted to number three in the WARC global agency rankings.

“The pinnacle of any year for me is when I know our teams have been creating great work for our clients," says Katie Rigg-Smith, Mindshare CEO, Australia and New Zealand.

"Knowing that our work has been not only recognised as best in class but best in the world is so rewarding. Monty shows the power of provocation and teamwork; two of our core values, in action."

Mindshare Sydney created the AI that was able to predict when a wicket was going to fall in a cricket game and use this as a trigger to show targeted advertising to drive viewership and subscriptions for Foxtel.

Monty correctly predicted over 1,800 wickets and saw double digit growth in weekly sales.

Jack Smyth, Strategy Partner, Mindshare: “We always knew we were onto something special with this work as we were at the cutting edge of creativity and data. Monty’s proof that a new era of analytics is here."

Mindshare is a GroupM company, part of WPP AUNZ.

Have something to say on this? Share your views in the comments section below. Or if you have a news story or tip-off, drop us a line at adnews@yaffa.com.au

Sign up to the AdNews newsletter, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for breaking stories and campaigns throughout the day.